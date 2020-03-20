Jean Chandler Mar 20, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NEWMAN — Jean Chandler, 92, of Newman died at 9:42 a.m. Thursday (March 19, 2020) at University Rehab Center, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Robert F. Joines Funeral Home, 401 W. Gillogly St., Newman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers