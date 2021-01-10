JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Jean L. Drish, 99, of Johns Creek, Ga., formerly of Champaign, passed away Sunday (Jan. 3, 2021) at Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
Jean was born Dec. 19, 1921, in Nokomis to parents Harold Hartwood and Edna (Wilson) Hartwood. Jean married her husband, Thomas H. Drish, in 1949. She worked at Illinois Bell in Champaign, earning retirement in 1983 after 27 years of work.
She was proud to be a long-standing pillar in the Champaign community. Her passion in life was her family and friends. She loved dogs, plants, jazz, basketball and her stylish hats.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Harold Bernard Drish; and grandson, Ryan Bernard Drish.
Survivors include four granddaughters, Janet Drish of Flint, Mich., Natasha Drish-White (Perry) of Augusta, Ga., Tamara Drish-Thomas (Stanley) of Atlanta and Shana Drish of Augusta; and three great-grandsons, Jordan Bernard Drish, Branden James Drish and Tyson Xavier Thomas.
Jean will be laid to rest beside her husband in Mount Hope Cemetery, Champaign. Due to the pandemic, a service will be held at a later date.
