Jean Drish Jan 5, 2021 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOHN'S CREEK, Ga. — Jean Drish, 99, John's Creek, Ga., formerly of Champaign, died Sunday (Jan. 3, 2021) at Emory of John's Creek Hospital, John's Creek. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Buy Flowers