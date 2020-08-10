BEMENT — Jean E. Price, 97, of Bement passed away at 4:25 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 9, 2020) at home in Bement.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is graciously abiding with the suggestions set forth. Public graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, in Bement Township Cemetery, Bement. Pastor Naomi Roberts will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to the Bement EMT Association.
Jean was born on May 14, 1923, in Humboldt, a daughter of Alva and Lillian Toney Hite. She married Elmer Price on March 29, 1940, in Charleston, and he passed away June 7, 1995.
Surviving are two sons, Allen (Michelle) Price of Decatur and Gary Price of Bement, seven grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 38 great-great-grandchildren and four great-great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, two brothers, a sister and a half sister.
Jean was a member of Bement United Methodist Church, where she was a very faithful member, proud of her faith and helped serve many funeral dinners. She worked for General Cable in Monticello for over 30 years. Jean's greatest love, however, was spending time with her family, especially Sunday dinners.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, have the honor to serve the family of Jean E. Price.