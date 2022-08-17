SAVOY — Jean Eleanor Smith Rowland, 93, of Windsor of Savoy died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
A private memorial service for family will be held at a later date in Kalamazoo, Mich. Burial will be in Mount Ever-Rest Memorial Park, Kalamazoo.
Mrs. Rowland was born on Dec. 15, 1928, in Fairfield, Iowa, the daughter of Harold and Dorothy Smith. She married Kendrith M. Rowland on June 17, 1950.
Surviving children are Virginia (Robert) Nash of Geneseo and Dr. Kendrith (Dr. Nancy Fay) Rowland Jr. of Champaign.
She has five surviving grandchildren, Dr. Robert (Melissa) Nash, Dr. Carilyn (Dr. Mark) Wieland, Charles Nash (JR Witt), Dr. Elizabeth Rowland (Nick Mann), Kendrith Rowland Ill and Dr. Kathleen (Brandon) Van Zeeland.
Her surviving great-grandchildren include Owen Nash, Henry Nash, Benjamin Wieland, Martin Wieland, Franklin Rowland and Reese Witt.
Her husband preceded her in death on Dec. 30, 2010, and her son, Daniel Smith Rowland, preceded her in death on July 6, 2021. Also preceding her in death were her parents and three brothers, Harlan Smith, Stephen Smith and Philip Smith.
Jean Rowland graduated from Kalamazoo College in 1950. She obtained a Master of Arts degree from Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, in 1962, and a Master of Education degree from the University of Illinois in 1969. Mrs. Rowland was a classroom teacher in the Unionville Elementary Grade School, Unionville, Ind. She worked as a learning disabilities specialist in Champaign, Ford and Iroquois counties and the Department of Special Education at the University of Illinois. Later, she became a licensed Realtor working for the Schumacher Bannon Real Estate Office of Champaign.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Champaign, the PEO Sisterhood, Chapter KD and several professional organizations.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Developmental Services Center, 1304 W. Bradley Ave., Champaign, IL 61821. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.