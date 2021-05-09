SAVOY — Jean Elizabeth Fleming, 104, of Savoy (formerly of St. Joseph) passed away at 9:17 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.
Jean was born Jan. 10, 1917, in Hopkins, Minn., the daughter of Frank and Ruth (Boyce) Nemec.
Jean is survived by her daughters, Muriel Wagner of Marengo and Roxanne Fleming of Savoy; five grandchildren, Benjamin Wolff, Amy Laughnan, Gwyn Warf, Bianca Green and Shane Truitt; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, A.G. Fleming; her daughter, Penelope (Fleming) Avcin; her grandsons, Jeff and Scott Wagner; and her beloved brother, Boyce Nemec, a pioneer in the field of audiovisual communications, in-flight movie technology and standardization of the motion-picture industry.
Jean graduated from Hopkins High School in Hopkins, Minn., and subsequently received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Minnesota, where she majored in Interior Architectural Design. Upon graduation, she worked for the influential architect Elizabeth “Lisl” Close at Close & Scheu Architects in Minneapolis. When the United States became involved in World War II, Jean began working for International Harvester as an airplane cannon inspector.
After raising her children and moving to St. Joseph, she opened Skyre Croft Kennel, where she bred and showed AKC Miniature Dachshunds. Dogs bred from her kennel earned countless awards at shows across the country. She was a longtime member of the Champaign Illinois Kennel Club, the Danville Illinois Kennel Club and the Lincolnland Dachshund Club of Springfield.
Jean also served as a Steward for many area dog shows and had a particular affinity for Dachshunds, Papillons and German Shepherds.
Jean worked as a standardized patient for Carle Illinois College of Medicine and loved working for the Urbana Park District and the Anita Purves Nature Center. She was an avid gardener and skilled seamstress and regularly competed in the National Counted Cross Stitch Competition at Rockome Gardens.
“Gram” loved the challenge of hard crossword puzzles, cheered for all of the Illini sports teams and enjoyed watching musicals and classic movies.
A private service will be held at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.