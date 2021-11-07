CHAMPAIGN — Jean C. Hinton, 93, of Champaign passed away peacefully on Wednesday (Nov. 3, 2021).
She was born March 11, 1928, in Brocton, to Earl and Olive Coon. She was a 1950 graduate of Eastern Illinois University, where she was a member of the Delta Zeta sorority. She married Royce Hinton in 1952.
Jean was a wonderful and loving mother to her five children. Her love of the book “Little Women” influenced the naming of her four daughters, Beth, Jo, Meg and Amy.
Jean loved hosting family gatherings and took immense pleasure in cooking her family’s favorite dishes and being Grandma Jean. She looked forward to afternoons playing bridge or having coffee with her friends. She enjoyed teaching preschool for many years and was a community volunteer and a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Champaign.
Jean is survived by her husband, Royce Hinton; her sister, Joan Coon of Champaign; four children, Jo (Greg) Perkins of Champaign, Meg Hinton (Jean Bernier) of Kelowna, B.C., Reid Hinton of Danville and Amy (Jeff) Darling of Overland Park, Kan.; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Max and David Coon; and her daughter, Beth Norton.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. prior to a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at First Presbyterian Church of Champaign.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the David Coon Memorial Scholarship, c/o Department of Special Education, Eastern Illinois University, 600 Lincoln Ave., Charleston, IL 61929; or First Presbyterian Church of Champaign, 302 W. Church St., Champaign, IL 61820.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.