RANTOUL — Jean Jones, 63, of Rantoul passed away Wednesday evening (Oct. 6, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born on July 21, 1958, in Topeka, Kan., to John and Muriel “Mary” Cullen.
She is survived by her life partner of 30 years, George Whitlock of Rantoul. She was the adoring mother to her daughter, Cara (Bryan) Mills of Ogden, and the loving grandmother to her granddaughter, Hadleigh Mills of Ogden. She was the beloved younger sister to her two brothers, John (Cathy) Cullen of Champaign and Stephen Cullen of Boulder, Colo. She was the dedicated caretaker to her mother, Mary Cullen of Rantoul.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Cullen.
She graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1976. Jean was the payroll manager at Bell Sports for 39 years and then worked at the Bank of Rantoul in customer service. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Malachy Catholic Church in Rantoul.
Jean embodied the values we all hope to display. She was hardworking, caring, trustworthy and dependable. Her life revolved around her daughter and then her granddaughter, enjoying priceless memories with them, like their annual trip to the pumpkin patch. There was nothing better than seeing her bright smile flash across her face when she laughed. She will forever be remembered as a loving mother, sister, partner and friend to those who were lucky enough to know her.
A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Malachy Catholic Church. Father Joel Phelps will officiate. Her ashes will be buried in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rantoul, following the service. A gathering of family and friends will be from 3 to 5 Sunday afternoon at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Memorials may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.