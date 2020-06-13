RANKIN — Lois “Jean” Karlock, 93. of Rankin passed away at 2:10 p.m. Friday (June 12, 2020) at home surrounded by family.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Rankin Union Cemetery, Rankin, with Pastor Molly Spence-Hawk officiating. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jean was born June 26, 1926, in Lima, Ohio, the daughter of Harry H. and Eva Gibson Piper. She married Frank R. Karlock on Oct. 9, 1947, in Missoula, Mont. He preceded her in death May 1, 1989.
She is survived by three daughters, Linda Karlock of Gowan, Mich., Becky (Mark) Parsons of Oreana and Vicki Degelmann of Buffalo Grove; one son, Richard Karlock of Paxton; four grandchildren, Christopher (Hope) Parsons, Mindi (Marty) Logue, Ryan Degelmann and Evan Karlock; a great-granddaughter, Lenox Logue; and a special family friend, Karen Gillespie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, one sister and a son-in-law, Russ Degelmann.
Jean graduated from Paxton High School. She was a member of Rankin United Methodist Church, where she had been chairman and member of several United Methodist Church organizations. She had been a Girl Scout leader, girls’ softball coach, president of the Rankin Junior Woman’s Club, president of the Rankin Women’s Club, chairman of the Vermilion County Women’s Democratic party, Worthy Matron Jessamine Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, precinct committeeman for 40 years, Butler Township assessor for 20 years, president of the Past Worthy Matrons Club of Prospect Chapter OES and a member of the Bid ‘n Bye Bridge Club.
She enjoyed playing bridge and pinochle and going out to eat. But nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her family.
Memorials may be made to Rankin United Methodist Church or the Rankin Lions Club. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.