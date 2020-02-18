LEROY — Jean Marie McHenry Little, 82, departed her earthly life Friday (Feb. 14, 2020) at her home after a lengthy illness that she fought with strength and courage.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Funeral will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Both the visitation and funeral will be at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, 101 W Center St., LeRoy, IL 61752. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign.
Memorials may be made to LeRoy First United Methodist Church, LeRoy Emergency Ambulance Service or American Cancer Society.
Jean was born April 30, 1937, the sixth of eight children, to Thelma Elizabeth Spradling McHenry and Loren R. McHenry in Champaign. Surviving siblings are Louise "Boots" Sapp, Harold "Bud" McHenry and Jeanette Gilley and brother-in-law George (Joyce) Little. Her parents, sisters Mary Jane Fryer, Lorene Perdue and Margaret "Dot" Eveland and brother Loren "Butch" McHenry preceded her in death.
Jean married Lewis Lawson Little on Aug. 14, 1954. Lew preceded her in death in 2005. They had four children: Mickey (Sandy) Little, Melinda Jean (deceased), Jerry (Jill) Little and Pamela (John Rovi) Appleton. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Andrea (Erik) Fluegel, Jean (Rodney Munster) Hildago, Melissa (Mark) Woodke, Brooke (Dusty) Snell, Michael Wert and Andrew (Renee) Little; three stepgrandchildren, Regina Ensign, Mindy (Chris) McReynolds and Christopher (Julie) Bishop; 11 great-grandchildren, Alex, Natalie, Nicholas, Julian, Adrian, Sheldon, Dusty, Lawson, Latham, Brennen and Izzy; and nine stepgreat-grandchildren, Kody, Blake, Logan, Amber, Brooke, Shawn, Hope, Sophia and Sarah.
Jean was a devoted homemaker and also worked as a presser in the dry cleaning business. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, garage sales, her dog "Angel" and a good bowl of ice cream.
Cherished memories were made with numerous boating, camping and motorcycle groups, both in Illinois and while wintering in Texas. Jean always looked forward to craft getaways with her sisters and the laughter that resulted from their mischief. Much to the dismay of one son and daughter-in-law, she was a St Louis Cardinal fan. Jean was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.