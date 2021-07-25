TEMPE, Ariz. — Jean Agnes Lodge, 97, of Tempe, Ariz., formerly of Urbana, passed away recently at Friendship Village Health Care Center in Tempe.
She was born in 1923 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to Agnes and Floyd Wessel, as the younger of two daughters, along with one brother and a second brother born later. Growing up on the family farm, she split chores with her siblings and learned the importance of a hard work ethic.
After graduating from college, she married her sweetheart, James (“Bob”) Robert Lodge, upon his return from his service in World War II in 1947 in her home town of New Hartford, Iowa.
Jean earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Iowa State University. Jean began teaching kindergarten immediately after college in Iowa and continued teaching her entire career, retiring in Illinois after more than 40 years. Jean loved her students and worked diligently to decorate her classroom frequently and prepare every day for the next day's program. She even had a few students in kindergarten who ultimately were also college students of her late husband who taught at the University of Illinois.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 69 years, Bob Lodge; and is survived by her children, Julie and Jim (Paula); five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A private viewing will be held Aug. 2 at Pinnacle Peak Messinger Mortuary, 8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale, Ariz., followed by a graveside funeral service at Veterans National Memorial Cemetery on Cave Creek Road in Phoenix.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Association at 888-622-8527 or macular.org/how-donate#memorial.
Jean loved children and took great pride in helping provide the foundation for children to be successful in school. Her warm smile and laughter will always be remembered. She is already greatly missed.
“It takes a big heart to help shape little minds.” — Unknown