Jean Maloy, 87, of Oakwood passed away at 1 p.m. Sunday (June 23, 2019) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.OAKWOOD — Jean Maloy, 87, of Oakwood passed away at 1 p.m. Sunday (June 23, 2019) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Jean was born Dec. 1, 1931, in Towanda, to Leo and Lottie Clark Abbott. She married John Maloy on Sept. 29, 1954, at Central Christian Church in Danville. He survives.
Also surviving are one son, J. Michael Maloy; one daughter, Shirley Maloy; three grandchildren, Amy Shahan and Joshua and Jacob; and three great-grandchildren, Brianna, McKenzie and Cooper.
Jean attended Danville schools and graduated from Danville High School in 1949. She worked at Woolworths, Illinois Bell and as a secretary for Vacketta Construction. She also taught Sunday school at Central Christian Church for several years. She enjoyed knitting, cross-stitch and reading Westerns.
Graveside services will be held at a later date. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.