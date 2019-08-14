CHAMPAIGN — Jean Harrison Molasy of Champaign, formerly of Franklin and Nashville, Tenn., died Sunday (Aug. 11, 2019) at age 91.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by parents, John Benjamin and Esther Alsup Harrison; brother, J.B. Harrison Jr.; husband, Henry Molasy; and son, Mike Greene.
She is survived by son, Steve Greene (Kay); granddaughters, Jocelyn Greene (Lesly Dossett), Courtney Ferriell (Robert) and Lindsey Lahniers (Sam); stepgrandchildren, Clayton Reiser and Ainsley McDaniel (Kip); great-grandchildren, Grayson, Blake and William Bennett Greene, Ellison and Adalynn Ferriell, and Christian, Alayna and Nora Lahniers; brother, Joe Harrison (Ann); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Champaign and a former member of Crievewood United Methodist Church in Nashville.
She was loyal to her friends, dedicated to her churches and loved her family dearly, rising to every challenge when a loved one was in need. She loved to cook, bake, garden, entertain, had a great sense of humor, and spread much happiness.
Jean retired as treasurer of Walter Knestrick Contractor Inc. She was a member of the Williamson County Democratic Club and the Woodbine Business and Professional Women’s Club.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, followed by 11 a.m. services at Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign. Morgan Funeral Home in Savoy is managing funeral arrangements.
Graveside services and burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Maplewood Cemetery in Pulaski, Tenn., with arrangements by Bennett-May Funeral Home in Pulaski.
Memorial gifts may be made to Faith United Methodist Church in Champaign.