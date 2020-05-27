Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Mostly cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.