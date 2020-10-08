SIDNEY — Jean L. Nonman, 83, of Sidney made his transition Friday (Oct. 2, 2020) at 9:05 p.m. at home.
Jean was born on Dec. 13, 1936, in Danville, to Walter “Chet” and Alice (Schaeffer) Nonman. Jean was a unique character who touched many lives through a heritage of farming in Champaign County. As was his father, he was a farmer throughout the Broadlands area and has passed this Earth connection to his son and grandchildren. Jean was a road commissioner for Raymond Township for 26 years and maintained cemetery gravesites. He will be remembered for his giving personality and generosity with money, food and spiritual readings.
Jean is survived by his wife of 30 years, Dorothy (Domas) Nonman of Sidney, and her four children; a sister, Brenda (Paul) Luedke of Broadlands; children with Beverly Carleton, Jerri Lynn (Chris) Boley of Urbana and James (Lori) Nonman of Sidney; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and previous wives, Mary (deceased) with five stepchildren and Karen (deceased) with one stepson, Phillip Kirts.