SIDNEY — Jean L. Nonman, 83, of Sidney passed away at 9:05 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at home.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney is assisting with arrangements.
Mr. Nonman was born Dec. 13, 1936, in Danville, a son of Walter “Chet” and Alice Schaeffer Nonman. He married Beverly Carleton on June 19, 1954, in Longview; she survives.
Also surviving are two children, Jerri (Chris) Boley of Urbana and James (Lori) Nonman of Sidney; three grandchildren, Nikki (Jeff) Boswell of Washington, Ill., Cari (Ken) Midkiff of St. Joseph and Rodney (Karla) Nonman of Tolono; four great-grandchildren, Clay Frederick, Mia Frederick, Nolan Nonman and Makayla Nonman; and a sister, Brenda Luedke of Broadlands.
He farmed in the Broadlands area and was road commissioner for Raymond Township for 16 years. He was a unique character who touched many lives. He will be remembered for his giving personality and generosity.
"Don't be mean, be like Jean."
Memorials may be made to a charity of donor’s choice.