CHAMPAIGN — Jean Reinhart, 97, of Champaign, formerly of Normal, passed away Friday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Champaign.
Jean was born on June 3, 1925, in Normal.
She is survived by her brother, Dwain Burton; daughter, Brenda (Ken) Gaskin; grandchildren, Staci, Craig, Danny, Marci, Brian and Aaron; great-grandchildren, Lane, Kage, Shelby, Kyle and Danielle; and great-great-grandchildren, Loyalty and Eastyn.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; children, Larry Bundy and Linda Woodworth; great-grandson, Christopher; as well as several brothers and sisters.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, 4112 W. Bloomington Road, Champaign, IL 61822.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements have been made at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820.