MONTICELLO — Jean Stoddard, 89, of Monticello passed away at 4:20 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 21, 2022) at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Jean was born on Dec. 14, 1932, in Custer Park, the daughter of Elmer and Mabel (Kilpatrick) Schaal. She married Fredrick Bertel "Bert" Stoddard on Oct. 13, 1951, in Monticello. He passed away on Sept. 5, 2009.
Jean is survived by her children, Rick Stoddard, Julie (Jeff) Clodfelter, Bruce (Carolyn) Stoddard, Tom (Nancy) Stoddard and Mike (Deb Fortman) Stoddard; grandchildren, Jeremy (Stephanie) Stoddard, Ryan (Amy) Stoddard, Michael Clodfelter, Mark (Natasha) Clodfelter, Andy Clodfelter, Jonathan (Lauren) Clodfelter, Kaylin (Josh) Westray, Avery (Val) Stoddard, Bethany Stoddard, Will (Becca) Stoddard, Weston (Micaylee) Stoddard and James (Kayla) Stoddard; 15 great-grandchildren, with another due in October; her sister, Mary Bach; and great companion, Holli.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bert; and brother, William Schaal.
Jean was a bookkeeper for CF&H, worked at Kaiser's Department Store and was a homemaker. She was a member of Session, a deacon and choir member of the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello and a member of Chapter MT PEO and the Women's Club. She served on the Piatt County Board for 14 years and was the first woman to do so in Piatt County. She was a member of the Kirby Medical Center Auxiliary and a Piatt County election judge. Jean was an avid supporter of Monticello athletics, chorus and the marching band. She enjoyed Bridge Club, needlepoint, sewing, crossword puzzles, reading and decorating her home for Christmas. Jean was also a mother and grandmother extraordinaire.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello or the Piatt County Nursing Home Foundation. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.