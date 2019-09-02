SAVOY — Jean Struss, 104, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Urbana.
She was born Sept. 1, 1914, in Highwood, the daughter of Albin and Rose Roberg.
She is survived by her son, James Struss (Sally); grandson, Michael Struss (Teresa); and great-grandchildren, Caitlin and Evee Struss.
Jean loved meeting people and making new friends. She never missed an opportunity to play cards, do a crossword puzzle, have the occasional glass of wine or enjoy a visit from her family or friends. Her friendship and stories will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence, and son, Lawrence Jr.
A celebration of life service will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. A memorial visitation will be held prior from 3 to 6 p.m.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made in Jean's name to Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, mercyhome.org. Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.