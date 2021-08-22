URBANA — Jeanette Forrest of Urbana was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She passed away peacefully at 8:53 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at home.
Jeanette was born in Baton Rouge (Alexandria), La., on Jan. 10, 1938, the daughter of William and Erica (Green) Hornsey. She married her high school sweetheart, Clyde Forrest, on May 10, 1957, in Woodville, Miss. He passed away on June 18, 2013.
Jeanette is survived by her children, Russ Forrest of Gunnison, Colo., Mitch Forrest of Mackinaw and Amy Sequeira of Merritt Island, Fla.; sister, Diane Enloe; and brother, Bill Hornsey. She also leaves behind six adoring grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clyde; and sister, Elizabeth Reeves.
Jeanette obtained her bachelor’s degree from LSU in elementary education. She enjoyed a career as a teacher and preschool director for Kid’s Place Preschool at Wesley United Methodist Church for over 20 years. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and PEO. She enjoyed reading, writing, gardening, bird watching, nature, traveling, cooking and spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed volunteering for many years at the Crisis Nursery in Urbana, caring for abused and neglected children and babies. She also spent time working at the Wesley United Methodist Food Pantry reading books to children. Jeanette loved deeply and had a special way of making everyone around her feel special and at ease.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Urbana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church at the University of Illinois or go to secure.myvanco.com/YGM4/home. Condolences may be made to renner-wikoffchapel.com.