TUSCOLA — Jeanette L. Lecher, 72, of Tuscola passed away suddenly on Wednesday (March 23, 2022) at home.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Tuscola Township Cemetery. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Jeanette was born on Aug. 1, 1949, in Urbana, the oldest daughter of Dwight and Dorothy Williams McCumber. She married David B. Lecher on May 3, 1974, in Tuscola. He survives.
Also surviving are her son, Eric Phillip Lecher of Tuscola; sister, Jeanelle (Kenneth) Mitsdarfer of Charleston; brother, Darrell (Janet) McCumber of Camargo; and a niece and nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Jeanette formerly worked at Tuscola National Bank. She enjoyed collecting and selling Longaberger baskets, Hallmark ornaments and Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls. Jeanette also enjoyed doing genealogy and working in the garden.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hands-4-Paws, P.O. Box 204, Tuscola, IL 61953. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.