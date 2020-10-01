SAVOY — Jeanette Elizabeth Lewis passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday (Sept. 29, 2020).
Born on Nov. 23, 1926, in Dieterich, Effingham County, to John T. and Mary Olive Woody, she was the middle child of three children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon H. (Jake) Lewis, who passed away in 1993; sister, Yvonne McElroy; and brother, Alden Woody.
She leaves behind her two children, Brant (Sandy) Lewis of Quinton, Va., and Kay Lewis of Savoy. She was the grandmother of Brandon (Melanie) Lewis; great-grandmother to their children, Penelope and Benjamin; and stepgrandmother to Gina Stefanelli and John and Mathew DeJacimo. She is cherished by her nieces and nephews and their families.
Jeanette will be remembered by many as their kindergarten teacher at Bottenfield and Robeson schools in Champaign. A graduate of Illinois Commercial College, and earning a bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Illinois, she first taught in a rural school, Grange Hall in Effingham County. She retired in 1986.
Married on Dec. 28, 1947, Jake and Jeanette started their life in Champaign, where Jake owned Jake Lewis Body Shop. They built many homes throughout their marriage. Later, they opened an antique business, Hayloft Antiques, in Savoy and traveled throughout the country. They spent their winters in Palmetto, Fla. Jeannette pursued many hobbies, including golf, bridge, swimming and reading, and she loved to dance.
They were members of First Methodist Church in Champaign and later moved their membership to Savoy United Methodist Church. Strong in her faith, family and community, she led a full and independent life. Being raised on a farm, she always considered herself a “country girl” at heart!
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 3, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Prairieview Cemetery, Savoy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jeanette’s name to Carle Hospice (carle.org/giving/make-a-gift) or Savoy United Methodist Church (savoyumc.org).
Condolences may be made at morganmemorialhome.com.