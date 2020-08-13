MAHOMET — Jeanette Elizabeth Roloff, 85, of Mahomet passed away Wednesday (Aug. 12, 2020) at Country Health Care and Rehab, Gifford.
Jeanette was born July 14, 1935, in Reedsburg Wis., the daughter of Rollin and Clara Schluter and was married to James (Jim) Clarence Roloff on Aug. 27, 1953.
Jeanette touched many lives over several decades as a teacher, starting in a one-room schoolhouse in Reedsburg and then as a fourth-grade teacher at Lottie Switzer and Dr. Howard schools in Champaign. After retiring from teaching, she enjoyed spending summers at their cabin on Lake Windigo in Hayward, Wis., and traveling the world with Jim. They visited every continent on the planet together except Antarctica and especially enjoyed cruising and meeting new people. When at home, Jeanette enjoyed spending time with her family, studying the Bible with her Circle group at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and playing canasta with her sisters.
Jeanette is survived by her husband, best friend and travel partner, Jim; and sons, Jeff (Susan) of San Jose, Calif., and Jay (Denise) of Mahomet. Her grandchildren are Devin Roloff of Glendale, Ariz., Carolyn (Kyle) Roloff of Seward, Ala., Collin (Angela) Roloff of Mahomet, Jennifer Roloff of Geneva, Switzerland, Kaylyn (Matt) Rogers of Mahomet and Madison (Cameron) Heiser of Monticello. Her great-grandchildren are Lucas and Chloe Roloff of Mahomet and Addisyn Heiser of Monticello. Jeanette is also survived by her sister, Diane (Bob) Gardner of Pringle, S.D., and Dennis (Jean Ann) Dankert of Reedsburg, Wis.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ethel (Ralph) Luck, Dorthy (Paul) Stolte and Jean (Dean) Yanke; and granddaughter, Laura Elizabeth Ellen Roloff.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Champaign.