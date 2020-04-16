BUCKLEY — Jeanette “Tootsie” Tobeck, 88, of Buckley passed away at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday (April 14, 2020) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
Private family services will be held with burial in St. John’s Cemetery, Buckley. Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley, is handling arrangements.
Jeanette was born May 13, 1931, in rural Buckley, the daughter of Rupert “Ruby” and Sena Geiken Weber. She married Eldon L. Tobeck on July 1, 1950, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley. Jeanette and Eldon celebrated 60 years of marriage before he passed away on Dec. 30, 2010.
She is survived by a daughter, Nancy (Kim) Elliott of Loda; three sons, David (Stephanie) Tobeck of West Lebanon, Ind., Jerry (Gail) Tobeck of Buckley and Paul (Jenny) Tobeck of Fisher; eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Mike) Carlson, Johanna (Jonathan) Mayer, Kyle (Madison) Tobeck, Paige (Josh) Burton, Cory (Sarah) Tobeck, Blake (Jodee) Tobeck, Rachel (Nick) Tobeck and Matthew Tobeck; seven great-grandchildren, Jacob and William Carlson and Samantha, Benjamin, Avery, Kadie and Kamden Tobeck; and two sisters-in-law, Evelyn (Brian) Smeiles and Delores Tobeck.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother, Gerald, in infancy.
Jeanette attended St. John’s Lutheran School and graduated from Buckley High School in 1949. Along with being a full-time wife and mom, she worked for Bear Brand Hosiery, drove a mini bus for Buckley-Loda High School and sold Avon for 42 years.
She was a lifetime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley, where she was baptized and confirmed. She was also a member of St. John’s PTL and for many years fried hamburgers for the Service Committee of PTL.
Jeanette enjoyed camping, mowing and tending flowers at Ruby Lake and traveling to all 50 states. She loved the Chicago Cubs and remembering relatives and friends with a birthday phone call.
But nothing meant more to her than spending time with those she loved, family and friends alike, laughing, chatting and just being together.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the school renovation fund. Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.