MAHOMET — Jeanne Ingrum, 86, of Mahomet passed away at 3:05 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020) at her home in Mahomet with her devoted family at her side.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Gibson City Bible Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in East Bend Memorial Gardens in Fisher. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gibson City Bible Church.
Leslie Raejeanne “Jeanne” Bishop was born Aug. 5, 1933, in Champaign, a daughter of Mary Frances Bishop. She made her home with Carl and Edna Prahl for many years then lived with her grandmother, Adeline Thomas Bishop, in Atwood. She married Charles J. Ingrum on Sept. 1, 1951, in Atwood; he passed away in November 1980.
They raised five children, who survive, Chuck Ingrum of St. Louis, Mike (Sharon) Ingrum of Champaign, Teri Ingrum of Mahomet, Jeff (JoAnn) Ingrum of Salado, Texas, and Larry (Cindy) Ingrum of Mahomet; 15 grandchildren, April (Pete Stengel) Kennedy of Lamont, Colo., Geoff (Raechel) Ingrum of Columbia, Michael (Jill) Ingrum of Columbia, Angela (Gary) Patrick of Monticello, Melissa Ingrum of Champaign, Jeanne Gant of Champaign, Tyler (Nicole) Ingrum of New Baden, Katie (Beau) Sennstrom of Elmhurst, Kelsey Ingrum of Savoy, Jack Ingrum of Salado, Texas, Jordyn Ingrum of Salado, Texas, Elizabeth (Randy) Thompson of Champaign, Caleb (Andrea) Ingrum of Mahomet, Bethany (Gary) Roca of Decatur and Kalabeth (Chase) Miller of Westfield, Ind.; and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother and foster parents.
Jeanne was a very active and devoted member of the Gibson City Bible Church. She enjoyed vacation Bible school, supporting church missions and working with the Wednesday night children's program, and was passionate about the church library. Jeanne was dearly loved and will be missed by all.
