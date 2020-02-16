Jeanne Ingrum Feb 16, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAHOMET — Jeanne Ingrum, 86, of Mahomet died Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020) in Mahomet. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, 925 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers