URBANA — Jeannette Stelford, 89, of Urbana passed away peacefully on Saturday (Jan. 22, 2022) with her loving family by her side.
Jeannette is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Barry, whose wonderful care and devotion during her illness will be remembered with much gratitude by her nieces and nephews and all who cherished her.
She was born in Chicago on May 10, 1932, to Walter Joseph Huck and Ina Marie Huck nee Heinz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Walter Jr. and George; two sisters, Lou Ann and Roberta; and her niece, Monica de la Torre.
When Jeannette was 12 years old, she wrote: "I want to be a secretary or a singer, mother wants me to go to singing school as soon as I graduate from college."
She graduated from Urbana High School in 1950, and for her 40th high school reunion autobiographical information, she wrote: "Barry and I were married on November 10, 1956. I attended U of I for a short time and then worked for Western Electric for 10 years, at which time I decided to stay home and become a 'hausfrau.' I have worked as a volunteer for the Cancer Society and the MS Society and was a 4-H leader for 15 years."
In addition to Jeannette's volunteer work, she was a champion bowler, a great seamstress, collector, a farmer's wife, a gardener, a cook and baking aficionado, a researcher of family history, and she did all of that as a proud "South Paw."
Most of all, Jeannette was a friend to all. She was outgoing, fun loving and vivacious. She was a bright spark in this world with her contagious smile, huge heart and warm laugh. She was sincerely interested in and kind to everyone she met. The phrase "she never met a stranger" suited her perfectly. She was generous with her time and talents and touched many lives across many generations from young people in her 4-H groups to octogenarians needing help at home or a visit while in the hospital.
Jeannette's caring spirit and loving nature will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.
Jeannette was a second mom to her nieces and nephews and will be especially missed by them, including Candy Soper, Lynn Burger (Mike), Jan Viste (Robert Chapman), Elaine Wilcox (Mike), Robert Stevenson (Jane) and Tami Myers (Randy). She was like a sister to Steve and Ramona Stelford Boone, Barry's sister.
Funeral services will be at noon Friday at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mayview. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home.
Donations made in lieu of flowers may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601. Phone: 800-272-3900, web link: ACT.ALZ.ORG.
Jeannette's family would like to thank the staff at the Clare Bridge unit of Brookdale Senior Living.