MONTICELLO — Jeannine Nolte, 90, of Monticello passed away at 4:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Arthur Home, Arthur.
Jeannine was born on May 13, 1932, in a boutique home hospital in Sterling, the daughter of Carl O. and Leola (Hunsberger) Boehm. Just 210 days later and 20 miles east in Dixon, her husband to be, Ron Nolte, was born. Twenty-three years later, they would marry and thus begin a 67-year excursion together as man and wife.
Jeannine is survived by her husband, Ron of Monticello; daughter, Deborah Tock (Greg) of Chandler, Ariz.; sons, Michael Nolte (Cristy Clark Nolte) of Little Rock, Ark., and David Nolte (Barrie) of Rochester, Mass.; grandchildren, Nicholas Tock, Molly Tock McGavock, Joshua Tock, Alexa Nolte and Grayson Nolte; and great-grandchildren, Valor Tock, Mallory Hanov, David Ryan Hancock, Bodhi Tock, Alexander McGavock and Eason Tock.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Wendall, Ellis, Lyle and Terry Boehm.
Jeannine grew up in Rock Falls in a large extended family. Growing up as the only girl in the house and with four brothers, three of them older, she learned early on to fend for herself. She was a versatile child — a tomboy when necessary, but an excellent student in school, a lover of music who played the piano at home and a lover of animals, especially dogs, from whom no stray was safe. She attended Rock Falls High School and graduated with honors in 1950.
After high school, Jo (as she became known to her family and friends) chose to attend Northern Illinois State Teachers College (NISTC) in Dekalb with the idea of becoming an elementary school teacher, as she loved children. Ron also attended Northern that same year, but they did not meet until their sophomore year. Introduced to each other, they soon became a couple. Jo left Northern and became a school secretary in Sterling while Ron remained in school. They became engaged in 1953 in Ron’s junior year.
After graduation, Ron enlisted in the U.S. Army. The Korean War was just ending. Shipped to the Schofield Barracks in the Territory of Hawaii, Ron proposed, and Jo Accepted. They were married on July 11, 1955.
After Ron was discharged, there was graduate school, his first teaching job, the first child (Deborah), other jobs, two more children (Mike then Dave) and, finally, a job in Monticello, where the couple settled down permanently. Jeannine was deputy county clerk for Piatt County for many years and a member of the United Methodist Church. She also belonged to an investment club and, with close friends, to a pinochle club, noted for games beyond the playing card variety.
As her friends will attest, Joie (her final nickname) was a woman of strong opinions, was a good listener who laughed a lot and was an original for certain. Generous to a fault, her children and their children were her greatest treasure. No matter how far away from home they got, she was always up for a cross country visit … and her visits were quite welcome, because in addition to the lovefests, no matter about anything else — she cleaned — another passion — cleaning … an addiction almost — indoors and outdoors. She also was a huge sports fan — a fan of all things Illini, Washington School, Monticello High School and the Chicago Cubs … her husband even converted her to root for the University of Michigan (except when they played Illinois) and the New England Patriots.
Services will be held at the Monticello United Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Monticello United Methodist Church.
