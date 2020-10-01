URBANA — Jeannise R. Johnson, 60, of Port Orange, Fla., passed away Friday (Sept. 25, 2020) after suffering from a stroke.
She was born in Champaign and graduated from Urbana High School and the University of Illinois. She moved to Daytona Beach in 1998 and married Jimmy Dale Johnson, who later passed away in 2006. Jeannise was employed at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and served as the assistant director for Safety and Security for 20 years. She enjoyed mentoring and assisting her students. In her spare time, she enjoyed boating, swimming, gardening and walking on the beach.
She is survived by her mother, Joan Percival; brother, Scott Percival; nephew, Tyler Percival; Sierra and Autumn Percival; and niece, Elizabeth Percival, all of Cape Coral, Fla. Her father, Richard Percival, resides in Urbana.
Arrangements are being handled by Volusia Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Forest United Methodist Church, 17635 E. State Road 40, Silver Springs, FL 34488. The family offers heartfelt thanks to Halifax Hospice of Port Orange and the support of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.