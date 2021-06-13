DANVILLE — Jeffrey S. Neal, 54, of Danville passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 10, 2021, while working out of town.
Jeff is the son of James "Jim" and Marilyn Neal.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Lisa; two daughters, Elizabeth (Bryce) McMorris and Rachel (Woody) Jones; four grandchildren, Kaleb and Avery and Hope and Damian; his father, Jim (Carol) Neal; a brother, Mark (Louise) Neal; a sister, Tracy (Tim) Cross; as well as many other family members and friends.
Jeff graduated from Bismarck High School in 1985. He married Lisa in 1993. In most recent years, Jeff was self-employed as a pilot-car escort for oversized loads.
Jeff was loved by so many family and friends — too many to name. He will be sadly missed.
A celebration of Jeff's life will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at East Park Church of Christ, 1224 E. Voorhees St., Danville. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m., with a service immediately following.