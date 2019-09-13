TUSCOLA — Jeffrey Alan (Reynolds) Rogers, 55, of Tuscola passed away on Wednesday (Sept. 11, 2019) at his residence.
Celebration of life services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola.
An informal visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Jeff was born Dec. 6, 1963, in Decatur, the son of Robert Rogers and Nancy Russell Rogers Reynolds.
He spent his early years in Arcola and moved to Tuscola in 1976.
He is survived by his parents, Nancy and Jerry Reynolds; sisters, Penny (Jon) Hensley and Tammy (Mark) Mayer; and brother, Gerald (Mindy) Reynolds Jr.
He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents and several aunts and uncles.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association.
Jeff loved his fishing and loved his dogs. He was a kind individual who tried to help everyone.
Condolences may be offered online at hilligossshraderfh.com.