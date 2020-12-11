DANVILLE — Jeffery Allen Jennings, 56, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2020, at home in Danville.
He was born on Sept. 18, 1964, in Danville, to Harold and Francis (Foust) Jennings.
Jeffery is survived by his children, Andrew Jennings and Jen Jennings; grandson,
Maddox Jennings; and siblings, Sandra (Shad) Thomas and Mike (Cathy) Jennings.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jeffery joined the U.S. Navy at 17 as an interior communications electrician and then cross-rated to master at arms; he served six years of active duty on the USS New Jersey and USS Midway. He used to love going camping and fishing with the family. He loved listening to rock music like The Police, Queen, Journey and Rush, etc., and enjoyed watching his favorite baseball team, the Atlanta Braves.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. The cremation services will be held at Sunset Funeral Home, Danville.