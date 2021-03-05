ROSSVILLE — Jeff Mikel passed Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, unexpectedly at home in Rossville.
He was born April 30, 1964, to Don and Connie Mikel.
He leaves his wife, Katie Rigdon Mikel, and kids, Chynna Mikel, Austin Mikel (fiancé Jessica Baker), Abby Mikel (boyfriend Jacob Boyer), Sayler Mikel and bonus daughter Jackie Sparnicht.
He loved being a grandpa to Hunter, Jaxson, Kaycen, Liem and Kyla. He had two sisters, Angie (Russ) Purcell and Pam (Bob) Novack.
He had a large family and was the nephew of Joe (Mickey) Mikel, Dick (Connie) Mikels, Ken (Rita) Mikels and Beth Goodrick.
You read that right. Due to an error, half of the family is “Mikel” while the other half is “Mikels.” He was part of the superior half with the correct spelling!
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roscoe and Helen Mikel and Dick and Marie Goodrick.
Jeff graduated from Berea High School, going on to obtain a six-year fine arts degree from Eastern Kentucky University. He had worked as an art director at Creative Products and Health Alliance. As a designer, he won several awards, including a few Tellys. He was a phenomenal artist and even sold one of his paintings to a collection, and it hung in the Louvre and the Guggenheim. In past years, he was an EMT on Rossville ambulances and a captain with the fire department. He was amazing at building, creating, auto repair and restoration and truly loved working with his hands. He could literally figure out how to fix anything and loved doing it.
Jeff loved fast cars and never met a radar detector he didn’t like. He was a huge Kentucky Wildcats basketball fan — we aren’t sure, but he might still be here if they weren’t losing so much this year. He was funny and witty. Embarrassing his children was a favorite pastime. He made us promise that if he was ever cremated, the urn would say “Katie did this to me while I was still alive!” Jeff was kind and generous. He loved to surprise people and buy special gifts. He was the person who always showed up to help if you were moving and stopped if someone was broken down on the road. He was the dad who shot hoops and threw footballs, made Saturday breakfast and was a fierce protector of his wife and kids. He was a phenomenal cook. We’ll especially miss his alfredo, fried potatoes and monte cristos.
Visitation will be Friday, March 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. The family would love if everyone wore Kentucky blue. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at Morningstar Church, 201 N. Chicago St., Rossville, with burial in Rossville Cemetery and a dinner following.
Donations may be made to his family to help cover expenses. Please join Jeff’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.