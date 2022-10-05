POTOMAC — Jeffery Alan Parkerson, 61, of Potomac passed away at 3:41 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 2, 2022) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
Jeff was born on April 13, 1961, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Jack and Glenna (Cloud) Parkerson. He married Vicki Bussard on Oct. 9, 1982, in Penfield. She survives. Jeff and Vicki would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary next week.
He is also survived by one daughter, Tori (Kate) Gerth of Potomac; one son, Buddy (Sara) Parkerson of Penfield; seven grandchildren, Gavin, Tinley and Brynn Parkerson, Braxton, Kennedy and Jaxson Gerth and Lyndee Williamson; one brother, Mike (Diane) Parkerson of Gifford; two sisters, Sherry (Jim) Weedman of Columbia, Tenn., and Lisa Parkerson of Thompson’s Station, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law, Bud Bussard.
Jeff graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1979. He has worked for the last 22 years as a tree trimmer for Wrights Tree Service. He previously worked at Caradco for 20 years. Jeff was a proud member of Local 51. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, fishing with his brother and spending time with his grandchildren. Jeff loved to socialize with everyone while he was driving around on his golf cart.
A celebration of life open house will begin at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the Potomac Community Building, 310 W. State St., Potomac, with a remembrance service beginning at 7 p.m. The family has asked that you please wear casual clothing or your favorite camouflage or Harley Davidson wear in honor of Jeff.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jeff's name to Armstrong-Potomac Athletics. The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Jeff's life. Condolences may be shared with the family on his everlasting memorial page at blurtonfuneralhomes.com.