RANTOUL — Jeffery Allen Sampson of Rantoul died Jan. 15, 2021.
Jeff was born in Akron, Ohio, on Sept. 5, 1973, to Pam and Keith Sampson. He worked in various fields before his passion for education led him to teaching eighth-grade English at J.W. Eater Middle School in Rantoul. Outside of school, Jeff also spent time investing in the lives of abused and neglected children as a volunteer advocate at Champaign County CASA.
Among everything else in his life, Jeff was first and foremost a dad. Jeff’s one true love was his son, Sawyer. Words cannot convey how important their relationship was and how deeply devoted he was to him. They shared many special memories throughout Sawyer’s life, including annual road trips, cooking with home-gardened ingredients and establishing a mutual admiration for all things Star Wars.
Jeff will be deeply missed by his son, Sawyer; parents, Pam and Keith Sampson; brothers, Michael (Dana) and Bryan (Jennifer); nieces, Kaitlyn, Natalie, Evelyn and Campbell; nephews, Scott and Jake; and many extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 27, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Holiday Inn, 101 Trade Center Drive, Champaign, IL 61820.
Those who wish to reach out to the family or send condolences may do so at remberingjas1973@yahoo.com. Donations can be made to Recovery Dharma via PayPal at recoverydharma.org/donate-2 or sent to 2000 Northeast 42nd St., PMB 225, Portland, OR 97213-1305.
His cremation has been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.