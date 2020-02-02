ALLERTON — Jeffery G. Wright, 59, of Allerton passed away at 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at home.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main Street, Homer. Pastor Craig Roller will officiate. There will be a visitation from 9-11 prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial of cremated remains will take place at Old Homer Cemetery, rural Homer.
Jeffery was born Aug. 3, 1960, in Champaign, the son of James Gayle and Darlene K. St. John Wright. He married Tari L. Cress, the daughter of Don and Harriett Cress, on June 28, 1986, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Broadlands. They were the parents of twins, Jesica and James.
Survivors include his wife, Tari, of Allerton; his mother, Darlene, of St. Joseph; his daughter, Jesica (Ethan) Sanders of Urbana; his brother, Mitch Wright of Mayview; and his sister, Salena Wright of Mayview.
He was preceded in death by his father, and his son James passed away on March 25, 2012.
Jeff graduated from Homer High School in 1979. He was a Christian, belonging to Sidell Baptist Church. He was employed by Tim Taylor Farms and the Champaign -Urbana Mass Transit District for several years. Jeff enjoyed fishing, ham radio and stock car racing.
Memorials can be made to Diabetes Association.