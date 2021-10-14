BARABOO, Wis. — Jeffrey R. Alsip, 64, of Baraboo, Wis., formerly of Onarga, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, after battling COVID-19.
Jeffrey was born in Dubuque, Iowa, and graduated from Onarga High School in 1975.
He is survived by his wife, Debra L. Geisser Alsip of Baraboo, Wis.; two stepsons, Jacob and Marc Geisser; a brother, James F. Alsip of Onarga; a sister, Janet L. Alsip Meyer of Fort Collins, Colo.; two nieces, Jennifer L. Meyer Snyder and Katie E. Meyer Skinner; one great-niece; and three great-nephews.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents, John F. Alsip and Elizabeth J. Scott Alsip.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 727 Eighth St., Baraboo. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the church. Burial will be in Onarga Township Cemetery, Onarga.
Arrangements for a memorial service in Onarga are pending.
Hoof Funeral Home (hooffuneralhome.com) of Reedsburg, Wis., is serving the family.