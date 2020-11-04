MAHOMET — Jeffrey Dean Bernett (Bernie), 64, of Mahomet passed away at home Monday (Nov. 2, 2020) surrounded by his family.
Jeff was born on Dec. 21, 1955, to Jack D and Patricia Bernett at Larson Air Force Base, Wash.
He is survived by a daughter, Lindsey (Robert) LaRoe; two grandsons, Tyler (16) and Bryson (8) LaRoe; his mother, Patricia, all of Mahomet; a brother, Thomas Bernett of Urbana; a sister, Paula (D. Andrew) Goethe; one niece, Cassandra Goethe, also of Mahomet; and one nephew, Cameron Goethe of St. Louis. Also surviving is a great-nephew, Kye Hart of Mahomet.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Bernett.
Jeff graduated from Mahomet-Seymour High School. He was a member of Local 703 and a member of the Champaign Sportsman Club.
He enjoyed playing cards, driving through Lake of the Woods looking for deer and sitting in the glider on the porch at his mother's house. He was very fond of his grandchildren and his dog, Wyatt, his constant companion. He will be greatly missed.
Due to the coronavirus, there will be no public visitation. A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Mahomet, on Friday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. Blair-Owens Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to OSF Hospice. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.