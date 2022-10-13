GIFFORD — Jeffrey David Buenting, 62, of Gifford passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Sept. 21, 1960, in Champaign, a son of Vernon “Pete” and Rita (Clementz) Buenting. He married Marcetti Goldenstein on July 7, 1984, in Flatville. She survives.
Jeff worked in training and organizational development at Carle Health System in Urbana. He was currently working with Health Alliance. Previously, he worked at the University of Illinois in public relations, training and continuous quality improvement.
His professional affiliations included the International Society for Performance Improvement, Association for Talent Development and Association of Higher Education Facilities Officers. He received an International Pacesetter Award, as well as a President’s Award from this association.
He was a member of the Champaign County Farm Bureau and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Flatville.
He is survived by his mother, Rita; two brothers, Gary (Linda) Buenting of Decatur and Ken (Julie) Buenting of Champaign; seven nieces and nephews, William (Brenda) Wilken, Susan (David) Schmiedeler, Danielle (Joe) Lammert, Elizabeth (Joe) Rotz, Hannah (Aaron) Batchelder, Kailey (Jacob) Blasingame and Conner (Emily) Buenting; and three great-nieces, Lexie Wilken, Lillian Grace Rotz and Zoey Marie Rotz.
Jeff was a graduate of Rantoul Township High School, Parkland College and Southern Illinois University and earned his master's degree in business communications at the University of Phoenix.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service, also at the church. Burial will follow in Beckman Cemetery, Thomasboro.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling arrangements.