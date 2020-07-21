Jeffrey Feagin Jul 21, 2020 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAKE CITY, Fla. — Jeffrey Feagin, 62, of Lake City, Fla., formerly of Newman, died at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday (July 15, 2020). Arrangements for a military service at a later date are pending. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers