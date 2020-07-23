LAKE CITY, Fla. — Jeffrey Feagin, 62, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
He was born in Madison, Wis., on May 15, 1958, to Bette Jean and James Feagin. He was raised in Newman and joined the Navy in 1976.
He is survived by his daughters, Jacqueline Feagin, Daisy (Will) Robinson and Crystal Rodriguez, and grandchildren, Rae Lynn and Emmi Hodson, William Robinson, Haylee Land and William Rodriguez, all of Lake City, Fla.; and one sister, Laurie Feagin LeRiche of Port St. Lucie, Fla. He was preceded in death by his parents.
He loved his family and friends, and they loved him. He enjoyed fishing, playing pool and music.
There will be a memorial service at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Humane Society.