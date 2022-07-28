CHAMPAIGN — Jeffrey Kendrick Jr., 51, of Champaign passed away at 8:32 a.m. Sunday (July 24, 2022) at home.
There will be a visitation Friday, July 29, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Funeral services will be held the following day, Saturday, July 30, at noon, also at the funeral home, with burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Champaign.
Jeff was born on May 30, 1971, in Champaign, a son of Jeffrey and Adela (Martinez) Kendrick. He married Trevor Blomberg on Aug. 31, 2007, in Champaign. She survives.
Also surviving are five children, Deja Smith, Jeffrey Hugh Benny Kendrick, Jawan Dylan Kendrick, Julian Luther Dean Kendrick and Jonathan Keith Kendrick, all of Champaign; two stepchildren, Riley Carol Anne Kofoed and Elizabeth Kofoed, both of Champaign; and a grandchild, Jaida Nykol Smith.
He is also survived by three siblings, Quantrell Kendrick of Apollo Beach, Fla., Elmondo (Elly) Kendrick of San Antonio, Texas, and Lanata (Tim) Kendrick Rice of Champaign; and a special niece, Alita Kendrick Joyce of Seattle.
Jeff graduated from Centennial High School, where he was active in sports and band, and worked as a groundskeeper for the Champaign and Urbana park districts and, most recently, the University of Illinois. Jeff enjoyed sports and spending time with his family. He was an enthusiastic Illini fan as well as a Cubs, Bears and Bulls fan. Jeff was dearly loved by anyone he met and will be missed beyond words.
