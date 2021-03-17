URBANA — Jeffrey Meyer, 67, of Urbana passed away Monday (March 15, 2021).
Jeff was born on May 16, 1953, in Watseka. After graduating from Watseka Community High School in 1971, he received his associate degree at Lakeland Community College before attending Southern Illinois University.
He worked for many years in the automotive industry for several dealerships in the surrounding area, including over a decade at O’Brien Auto Park. Most recently, he worked at Ryan Dallas Real Estate selling homes in Champaign and surrounding communities. He always had a strong work ethic and was very dedicated to his clients and coworkers.
Jeff loved nothing more than spending time with his family and friends. He was full of joy and always had a smile on his face. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Cubs and Illini. He loved to cook, especially grilling out for his two sons.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Robert Meyer; mother, Jody Dotson; and brother-in-law, Ron Williams.
He is survived by his siblings, Cathy Williams, Julie Meyer and Marty (Jan) Meyer; three children, Kristina, Clayton and Jacob Meyer; and two grandchildren, Jeffrey Johnson and Aria Copus.
Visitation will be Friday, March 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at St. John Lutheran Church, 509 S. Mattis Ave., Champaign. Following the funeral, Jeff will be laid to rest in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.