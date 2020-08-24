THOMASBORO — Jeffrey Lyn Morgan, 61, of Thomasboro passed away at 11:50 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 20, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A celebration of life service will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at the TIA Hall in Thomasboro. The family asks that everyone attending please wear a mask.
Jeff was born on Nov. 3, 1958, in Champaign, the son of Duane and Mary Ann (Hagen) Morgan. He married Kimberly Ann Odum on July 12, 2001, in Champaign. She survives.
Also surviving are his parents of Tavares, Fla.; sister, Debbie (Greg) Hicks of St. Joseph; nephews, Dakota and Austin Hicks; stepchildren, Christine Boskovitch of Decatur, Mark Odum of Homer and Amanda Guzzie of Decatur; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandson.
Jeff worked as a semitrailer truck driver for Sunbelt Rentals in Champaign. He was a member of Operators Union 965.
Jeff started his career driving a tour bus and graduated to driving a semi for over 35 years. He was a firm believer in honesty, integrity and working hard for what you wanted in life.
The love for his family knew no bounds. He developed a very special relationship with his brothers-in-law, Mike, Ronnie, Jerry and Joe, calling them “my brothers."
Kim and Jeff just celebrated their 19th anniversary on July 12. Many lives were touched just by knowing Jeff — many called him "Pup." We could go on vacation a thousand miles from home, and it never failed that he ran into someone he knew. His laugh was infectious, and he could joke with the best of them.
Jeff was an avid animal lover and loved to go camping and tinker in his man cave.
Our loss will be felt forever, the hurt will ease, but it will never go away, we lost a great man, and we are blessed to have had him for the time that we did.
Memorials are suggested to the Champaign County Humane Society.