WESTVILLE — Jeffrey Lee Roberts, 58, of Westville passed away at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday (July 31, 2019) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Jeff was born July 1, 1961, in Columbia, S.C., the son of Rene and Jeanette Ghibaudy Roberts. He married Janis Heck on Sept. 17, 1998, in Champaign. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Megan Lee Roberts of Springfield, Mo., and Stefany Roberts of Westville; and two special friends, Tony Bates and Rusty Smith.
Jeff was a truck driver and enjoyed riding his Harley, watching NASCAR and dogs.
Cremation rites have been accorded and no services will be held. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is assisting the Roberts family. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.