MONTICELLO — Jeffrey P. Ryan, 41, of Monticello passed away at 7 p.m. Friday (July 9, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Jeffrey was born July 13, 1979, in Farmington, N.M., the son of John and Joan (Miner) Ryan. He married Susan Miller on Aug. 8, 2008, in Urbana.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Ryan of Monticello; children, Holden Miller, Sofia Weaver and Parker Ryan, all of Monticello; father, John Ryan of Texas; mother, Joan Ryan of Florida; grandmother, Ethel Miner of Florida; and brother, Stephen Ryan of Massachusetts.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe Miner of Monticello and Broadlands and Francis Ryan and Dorothy Ryan of Texas.
Jeffrey was a material science engineer for CERL. He was a member of The Vineyard Church, Urbana, and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family of Susan Ryan. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.