MAHOMET — Jeffrey E. Slade of Mahomet passed from this world to his heavenly home on Thursday (Feb. 20, 2020) in Florida with loving family at his side, following a five-month brave battle with a very rare cancer.
Jeff was born on Aug. 4, 1959, a son of Robert & Suzann Slade. Jeff married Lisa Steffey on June 9, 2001.
She survives along with his two sons, Steven Slade of Mahomet and Michael (Stephanie) Slade of Mahomet; two stepdaughters, Stephanie (Neil) Finnegan of Boston, Mass., and Tiffany Riddle of Glendale, Ariz.; two brothers, Robert (Dena) Slade of Champaign and William (Krissa) Slade of Mahomet; his nieces and nephew; and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Lucille Fritsch and Artie and Dorothy Slade.
Jeff worked in the concrete business his whole life with family, starting in high school working at his father’s company to owning and then retiring. He enjoyed golf and hunting and LOVED fishing.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at New Beginnings Lutheran Church in Mahomet. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, also at the church.
The family wishes to thank the loving and caring staff at Barnes of St. Louis, Moffit of Tampa, Florida Cancer Specialist of Fort Myers, Gulf Coast Hospital of Fort Myers and Joanne’s House in Bonita Springs.
Morgan Memorial Home in Savoy is in charge of arrangements.
Donations can be made to Sarcoma Research Fund / Washington University, Division of Oncology Box 8007, Attn: Robert Barczewski, 660 S. Euclid Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110; or Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908, in memory of Jeff.
