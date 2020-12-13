Fort Myers, Fla. — Jeffrey Alan Tatman, 58, of Fort Myers, Fla., entered into the next life on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at home.
Jeff was was born May 24, 1962, in Urbana, the son of Paul and Elaine Tatman. He attended Urbana Schools and Eastern Illinois University.
He is survived by his parents, Paul and Elaine Tatman of Champaign; wife Ana of Fort Myers, Fla.; daughters, Stephanie Tatman of Bloomfield, Colo., Lyndsey Tatman of Glendale, Ariz.; son Justin Tatman of Las Cruces, N.M.; and stepson Juan Vasquez of Fort Myers, Fla.
He is also survived by his brother Tim (Donna) Tatman of Champaign; sisters Laura Tatman of Champaign, Susan Baldner of St. Joseph, Allison Sadowski (Paul) of Bonita Springs, Fla., and Paula Smith of Urbana.
Jeff was an avid sports fan, especially football and the Chicago Bears. He enjoyed snow skiing in the Colorado mountains and the warm white sands of Florida.
Jeff spent most of his career in the automobile collision business.
A memorial service will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Shikany‘s Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 S. Tamiami Trail, Bonita Springs, FL 34134.
Condolences may be sent to the Tatman family at 1922 Maynard Dr., Champaign, IL 61822.