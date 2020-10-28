RANTOUL — Jeffrey William Uhlott, 57, of Rantoul passed away Saturday (Oct. 24, 2020) at UPMC Hamot, Erie, Pa.
He was born in Oil City, Pa., on Jan. 11, 1963, son of the late Herbert F. and Mary J. Moon Uhlott. Jeff graduated from Oil City High School in 1980 and married Saundra K. Uhlott on March 27, 1986, at American Lutheran Church in Rantoul.
Jeff worked at Rantoul Products in Rantoul from May 1985 until the plant closed in August 2007. He then attended Parkland College in Champaign and received, with honors, a certificate in HVAC. Jeff finished his career in building maintenance and HVAC at Hobbico, Inc. in April 2018 when the plant closed.
Jeff was always making jokes and exhibited an incredible sense of humor throughout his 2½-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He and his wife shared lots of good times camping, going to auctions and embarking on his most recent passion, garage sales. Nothing got him more excited than a garage sale with gas cans, tools and lawn mowers.
Jeff had so many people who admired and loved him. He was incredible. His favorite thing to say was, “The chicks all dig me!”
Jeff is survived by his wife, Saundra Uhlott; two sons, Scott (Katie) Uhlott and their son, William, and Mark (Chelsea) Uhlott; three sisters, Diane (Dennis) McLaughlin of Venus, Pa., Jayne Uhlott of Oil City and Lisa (Mike) Shontz of East Liverpool, Ohio; and one brother, Dan Uhlott of Oil City.
Jeff was a grea uncle and is further survived by three nieces and three nephews; as well as his canine best friend, Chance, and cat, Otis Elmer.
As per Jeff’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial service may be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Heart Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 17605, Urbana, IL 61803, or CCHS, 1911 E. Main St., Urbana, IL 61802.