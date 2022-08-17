Jeffrey V. Nesbitt Aug 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHAMPAIGN — Jeffrey V. Nesbitt, 63, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., U. Pastor L. Johnson will officiate. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos